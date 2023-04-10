The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the construction of a temporary Parliament Building in Calliaqua is nearing completion. Minister Gonsalves, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area, provided an update on Radio on Sunday. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CALLIAQUA-PARLIAMENT1.mp3 Minister Gonsalves also provided an update on the modern new Parliament Building, to be constructed in Kingstown. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CALLIAQUA-PARLIAMENT2.mp3 The Government is expected to borrow 20-million US dollars for the construction of...