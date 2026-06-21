World News
Iran war live: First day of US talks covers Lebanon, Hormuz, frozen assets
21 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 22 Jun 202622 Jun 2026
- The US and Iran have concluded a day of high-level talks in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
- US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran over its support of Hezbollah, but Tehran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the US should be careful with its rhetoric.
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