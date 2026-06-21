Registration Open for Youth Basketball Camp With Life Skills Training  SVG Authorities Break Silence on Missing Aircraft as Search Effort Continues  Jay R sets his eyes on the Ragga Soca Monarch Crown  Vincy Mas should not become a ‘festival of fetes’, says CDC  Blind Fair Hall Student Ranks Among Nation’s Top Girls in CPEA  Courts Gives Tequila 2026 a $5,000 Boost Ahead of Canouan Event 
World News

Iran war live: First day of US talks covers Lebanon, Hormuz, frozen assets 

21 June 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, makes an opening statement next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Video Duration 02 minutes 51 seconds play-arrow02:51

What are the end goals of Iran-US negotiations?

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Lyndal Rowlands

Published On 22 Jun 202622 Jun 2026

  • The US and Iran have concluded a day of high-level talks in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
  • US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran over its support of Hezbollah, but Tehran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the US should be careful with its rhetoric.

 

Support us

Related News

16 June 2026

‘My voice is being heard’: A month of India’s Cockroach Janta Party 

18 June 2026

Pro-Israel hawks in US criticise Iran MoU but avoid clashing with Trump 

21 June 2026

Vance arrives in Switzerland for US-Iran talks 

19 June 2026

Trump takes aim at critics of US-Iran MOU, says Iran ‘finished’ 