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Iran war live: Tehran spurns talks under threats; Trump says blockade stays
20 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 21 Apr 202621 Apr 2026
- Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran remain uncertain, with Tehran saying it will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”.
- US President Donald Trump says the blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz will remain until Tehran agrees to a deal.
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