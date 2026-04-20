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By Brian Osgood and Zaid Sabah

Published On 21 Apr 202621 Apr 2026

  • Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran remain uncertain, with Tehran saying it will not negotiate under the “shadow of threats”.
  • US President Donald Trump says the blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz will remain until Tehran agrees to a deal.