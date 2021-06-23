Mastercard And LATAM Airlines Group Sign Partnership Agreement To Enhance The Travel Experience

MIAMI and SANTIAGO, Chile, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Mastercard and LATAM Airlines Group announced today they have signed a seven-year agreement that seeks to enhance the travel experience for passengers around the world. As part of the agreement, the companies will introduce new credit card solutions and benefits that meet the evolving needs of frequent travelers—digitizing the travel experience with personalized, contactless, and secure technologies—and consists of two implementation phases. The first, which begins today, expands the benefits of LATAM Pass credit cards in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador. The second phase will begin later this year and will include other relevant markets within Latin America.

For several years, Mastercard and LATAM Pass, the most relevant frequent flyer program in Latin America, have collaborated with issuing banks to introduce co-branded credit cards and benefits to their loyal customers when flying to more than 115 destinations within the LATAM network.

“Many industries, including travel, are accelerating their digital transformation to deliver innovations across consumer touch points,” said Kiki del Valle, executive vice president of Market Development for Latin America and the Caribbean for Mastercard. “With our data analytics and ability to continuously adjust to consumer trends and market forces, we are excited to innovate in the travel space together with the LATAM Airlines Group team, which is equally passionate about evolving the travel experience for the digitally connected traveler.”

LATAM Pass VP Ralph Piket noted that, “we are sure that the partnership agreement with Mastercard will allow us to not only further accelerate our innovation, but also to improve the travel experience of our customers. As we know, the future of the airline industry is essentially being digital and seamless, and LATAM is working in that regard. In this context, the partnership with Mastercard is a very relevant step on that path and adds to the launch of our e-business unit last year.”

Both parties will begin work on the launch of new benefits and new Mastercard LATAM Pass programs, offering more mileage accrual and redemption alternatives in both travel and partner merchants, which will be communicated as soon as they are available.

