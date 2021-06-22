Parkland advances its track record of energy transition leadership in British Columbia; announces BC’s largest EV ultra-fast charging network

CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021: Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, “our”, or “the Company”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce plans to launch the largest network (by site count) of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) ultra-fast chargers in British Columbia (“BC”), Canada. Strategically located on major highways and in key cities and towns across Parkland’s extensive retail portfolio, this network of approximately 25 high-quality sites will stretch from Vancouver Island to Calgary and is expected to open to customers in 2022.

“Parkland’s purpose is to power journeys and energize communities and for over 50 years we have served our customers’ evolving energy and convenience needs,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Coupled with our track record of renewable fuel manufacturing, our ultra-fast charging network is one of many disciplined, focused investments we are making as part of our approach to energy transition.”

“We are committed to meeting customer demand and learning about customer preferences in emerging EV markets,” added Donna Sanker, President Parkland Canada. “While adoption is in its early phases, BC leads the way in North America, making this province a natural, scalable step for our EV charging network. Our BC retail portfolio covers major population centres and highway corridors and includes our high-quality convenience stores and exclusive Triple O’s food offering. Collectively, these create convenience destinations where customers can shop, eat and use complimentary wi-fi while they charge their vehicles.”

Helping customers make the most of every stop

We will install, own, and operate up to 100 EV ultra-fast charging ports at approximately 25 of our existing retail locations. The charging ports will be branded ON the RUN to connect with our well-established convenience store brand at our retail sites. Highlights will include:

Network Coverage: Strategically located on highways and in major destinations including Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver, Whistler, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops, Revelstoke and into Calgary.

Ultra-fast Charging: Delivering up to a 150-kilowatt charge, Parkland’s ON the RUN ultra-fast chargers will be capable of delivering up to an 80 percent charge to most EV’s in approximately 20 minutes.

Customer Amenities and Convenience: Vast majority of locations will feature an ON the RUN convenience store, Triple O’s restaurant and complimentary wi-fi, enabling customers to make the most of every stop.

Maximum Compatibility: ON the RUN ultra-fast chargers will be compatible with most popular EV models.

Advancing our track record of energy transition leadership

The addition of an EV ultra-fast charging network in BC which connects to Calgary is a natural and scalable extension to how we power our customers’ journeys. In parallel, and as part of our broader energy transition activities, we will continue to focus on our leading renewable fuel manufacturing capabilities in BC. We look forward to providing more details of our energy transition strategy through 2021 and at our November Investor Day.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: Parkland’s plans to launch a network of EV fast chargers in BC; the expected geography of Parkland’s EV charging network; the branding of Parkland’s planned EV charging network; technical capability of the EV network, including amount of charge, time to charge and compatibility with the market of EVs; and Parkland’s focus on renewable fuel manufacturing capabilities in BC.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; Parkland’s ability to negotiate the required right of way’s in order to install the EV chargers; unexpected delays that affect Parkland’s ability to achieve its targets in this press release; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators; changes and developments in regulations; ability to obtain required government or regulatory approval; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in Parkland’s Annual Information Form and in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s quarterly and annual MD&A, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca.

