Prime Minister Hon. Dr Terrance Drew’s Working Visit to Dubai Tells the World St. Kitts and Nevis is Open for Business

CARIBPR WIRE, Basseterre, St. Kitts, Dec. 01, 2022: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, will conduct his first working visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday 29th November 2022 to Saturday 3rd December 2022.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha Henderson; the Attorney-General, Hon. Garth Wilkin; the Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta; Mr. Sylvester Anthony and Ms. Veira Galloway.

The visit provides an opportunity for St Kitts and Nevis to show the world that it is open for business and is ready to attract investors who seek mutually beneficial partnerships with the nation.

The Prime Minister will identify new areas of collaboration in advancing economic recovery and stability and reaffirming the solid foundation between the two countries.

The Embassy of St Kitts and Nevis will host an exclusive cocktail event on Thursday, 1st December 2022 for investors, citizens, and business partners to meet the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Dubai has successfully positioned itself as a world-class financial hub. The multicultural city has two-thirds of the world’s population within reach on flights of eight hours or less, allowing it to serve as a nexus for the East and West, along with being in the heart of the Africa-Middle East-Asia triangle.

Dubai’s rapid growth, strategic location, and favourable business culture have led it to gain the reputation of being the world’s most sought-after business hub.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes at a time when the economies of many countries are affected by the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and by the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The visit is also aimed at deepening relationships with important stakeholders including international investors and government-approved agents, who play a vital role in promoting and supporting the country’s recently upgraded Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Since assuming office in August 2022, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has been working tirelessly to find and implement solutions that will prosper St Kitts and Nevis. The government is taking measures to sustain and enhance the image of the twin-island Federation’s CBI programme by ensuring that it is more transparent and follows the principles of integrity and good governance.

St Kitts and Nevis hold the oldest citizenship by investment programme in the world, which has been vital in assisting the country in funding important economic and social projects, but it has come under scrutiny over the last few years.

The Citizenship by Investment programme is one way to direct foreign direct investment to innovative projects across the spheres of education, health, agriculture, and tourism.