Regus opens its first location in the Cayman Islands

ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global leader in flexible workspace solutions, International Workplace Group has opened its first property in the Cayman Islands.

Located in the capital George Town just five minutes from George Town Cruise port, the Regus centre opened to an event attended by the territory’s premier Wayne Panton, tourism minister Kenneth Bryan as well as members of senior government, the Chamber of Commerce, and business leaders from around the region.

Designed to serve local enterprises and entrepreneurs, Regus provides flexible workspace solutions for modern-day businesses, which, in tandem with government initiatives such as the Global Citizen Concierge Programme – a campaign to attract digital nomads to the territory – provide a springboard for growth and business development.

“The appetite for flexible, co-working spaces was growing in Cayman pre-COVID and the pandemic has only increased demand now that work habits have changed significantly. There is also a clear international demand from those who wish to take advantage of the Regus network and the Government’s Global Citizen Concierge Program, and we’ve been delighted to welcome several new members who seek a professional and flexible workspace under this initiative,” says Sophia List, Client Relationship Officer of the Regus Cayman location.

IWG has been at the fore of global workspace solutions for more than 30 years, with 2021 serving as a record year for the company, which added half a million users to its network in just the first quarter. The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the way people work, with companies of all sizes indicating that hybrid work is here for the long term.

The addition of the Regus centre in George Town demonstrates the workplace provider’s investment in Grand Cayman’s capital, a move that will promote the brand’s expansion throughout the Caribbean, adding to locations in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago.

