Summer 2021 Heats Up With New Royal Caribbean Cruises From Bermuda

New 7-night Cruises Feature Perfect Day at CocoCay and an Overnight in Bermuda

MIAMI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Vacationers looking to soak up the sun and walk the pink sand beaches of Bermuda and the white sandy beaches of The Bahamas this summer need look no further than Vision of the Seas. Beginning June and through August, Royal Caribbean International will bring more adventure to the tropics with a series of new 7-night cruises from first-time homeport Bermuda. In store for guests who sail on Vision is an overnight to explore Bermuda’s culture, history and cuisine as well as a full day at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination in The Bahamas.

The new 2021 summer itineraries from Bermuda will open for bookings on Monday, March 29 and depart as soon as June 26. Sailing with vaccinated crew, the cruises – at this time – will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. This current health and safety measure, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis.

“We are thankful to the government and people of Bermuda for welcoming us to their beautiful island nation with open arms as Vision of the Seas’ new homeport. This is another step in our safe and measured return to sailing beginning in June,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Travelers are eager to venture out gradually and start cruising again. By adding a second unique option to sail the Caribbean from a destination as rich and vibrant as Bermuda, we’re offering guests choice in how they can enjoy their well-deserved vacations this summer.”

The pink sand beaches and charming, colorful homes of Bermuda will be where vacationers can start and end their 7-night cruise in paradise, a destination that is also a prime spot for travelers to extend their time ashore, before or after the cruise, by staying at one of the island’s world-class hotels and resorts. While Vision is docked at the Royal Naval Dockyard, guests can enjoy quality time exploring the island nation’s culture and natural beauty throughout an overnight stay.

Plus, guests of all ages will have the chance to add to the excitement with a visit to Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. The private island destination is home to a lineup of first-of-their-kind thrills and one-of-a-kind ways to chill, ranging from 13 jaw-dropping waterslides at Thrill Waterpark, including the tallest waterslide in North America – Daredevil’s Peak; Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean; Up, Up & Away, the helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air; and the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas at Coco Beach Club.

“Bermuda has safely and responsibly managed the reopening of its tourism economy by air, and we will meet the challenge of doing the same for the cruise industry. We look forward to homeporting Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas this June as part of the island’s strategic tourism recovery planning which, as always, is guided by science,” said Premier the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, Bermuda.

Vacationers can rest assured their well-being and that of the crew members and communities visited are Royal Caribbean’s top priorities. Details on the health and safety measures to be implemented will be announced at a later date. The comprehensive, multilayered health and safety measures to come will continue to be led by science and leverage expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean Group’s Head of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, and local government and health authorities.

In addition, travelers must meet the travel requirements of Bermuda. This currently includes receiving a negative PCR test result before traveling, testing upon arrival into the country and filling out appropriate entry forms. The most up-to-date policies can be found on Bermuda’s website.

“We look forward to welcoming Royal Caribbean passengers back to our shores and the opportunity for pre- and post-cruise stays in Bermuda. I am very excited that Bermuda will commence safe cruising this summer with our partner Royal Caribbean for their homeporting initiative from Bermuda to their private island Perfect Day at CocoCay,” said The Hon. W. Lawrence Scott, JP, MP, Minister of Transport, Bermuda.

Royal Caribbean’s 7-night sailings from Bermuda continue the cruise line’s measured and safe return to cruising the world once again, following months of successful cruises in Singapore with more than 50,000 guests to date who have now sailed aboard Quantum of the Seas, and the recent announcements of plans for the highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel and cruises from The Bahamas with Adventure of the Seas. For more information on Vision’s new summer cruises, click here.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.