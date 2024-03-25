Calliaqua will be brand new after National Rehabilitation Project – says Minister of Finance

An entire network of roads is being constructed in the town of Calliaqua under the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

This is according to Minister of Finance and Parliamentary representative for the area, Camillo Gonsalves spoke about the scope of the project on Radio yesterday.

He says the road rehabilitation project is accelerating throughout the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CALLIAQUA-ROADS1.mp3

Minister Gonsalves commended BRAGSA and other contractors for the tremendous work being done on the roads.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CALLIAQUA-ROADS2.mp3

 