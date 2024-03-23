Chief Education Officer encourages healthy competition

The Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship is not only about competition but camaraderie, teamwork and healthy competition.

That is the view of Chief Education Officer Kay Martin Jack as she delivered welcome remarks at the opening of the championships this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/KAY-MARTIN-1.mp3

Martin-Jack also encouraged the students to support each other during today’s activities and thanked all the stakeholders involved for making the event possible.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/KAY-VICTORY.mp3