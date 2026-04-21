Intermediate High Boosts Literacy Drive with Reopening of Literacy Lab 

From left: Principal Mrs. Mona Green and Head of the Modern Languages and Arts Department, Dr. Shara Ollivierre-Stewart. Photo credit: Intermediate High School.

By S.Browne. Updated 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Intermediate High School (IHS) has boosted its literacy drive with the reopening of its Literacy Lab on April 15, 2026, as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations under the theme “Transforming Lives Through Literacy.”

“The reopening highlighted the school’s renewed commitment to strengthening literacy development and ensuring that every student is equipped with the skills necessary for academic success and lifelong achievement,” the school said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Head of the Modern Languages and Arts Department, Dr. Shara Ollivierre-Stewart, said literacy “is more than the ability to read and write; it is the foundation upon which dreams are built, confidence is developed and opportunities are created.” She added that the space provides an environment where students can “grow, explore and discover the power of words,” and noted that “when we invest in literacy, we invest in the future.”

The literacy programme, introduced in the 2018–2019 academic year, previously faced challenges including limited resources and increasing student enrolment, which led to adjustments in staffing and delivery. The school has continued efforts to address students reading below grade level.

Under the leadership of Principal Mrs. Mona Green, the programme has been strengthened with the allocation of a dedicated space, increased staffing and partnerships with organisations such as Hands Across the Seas, along with support from Ministry of Education-led initiatives.

Recent assessments show that 85 per cent of students improved in at least one area of literacy, with 60 per cent gaining two to three levels. The school also reported increased student engagement and confidence in literacy activities, while noting that some students continue to face challenges in foundational reading and comprehension.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, said “not too long from now, children at Grade 6 will be ready to read at their correct level.” He also emphasised that “we must remember not to place content above competence,” underscoring the importance of meaningful learning.

Education Officer Mrs. Jeana Jack also addressed the ceremony, describing the initiative as “a strategic cornerstone for development.” She pledged continued support from the Ministry as teachers, parents, students and stakeholders work collaboratively to improve literacy levels.

The school said the initiative continues to reflect the vision of Dr. J. P. Eustace, who in 1926 advocated for equal access to education, with ongoing efforts to support the holistic development of students.

The reopening brought together educators, government officials, community partners, donors, and students, with the Literacy Lab expected to support continued improvement in literacy development.

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This information was sourced from a press release sent to us by the Intermediate High School.