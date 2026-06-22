Kenyan court finds minister in contempt over US Ebola site 

Kenya’s High Court has found the health minister in contempt for moving ahead with construction plans for a quarantine facility for United States nationals infected with the Ebola virus in violation of court orders.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande said on Monday that Health Minister Aden Duale had commissioned construction at the site in central Kenya despite multiple orders issued in late May and early June to halt activities.

“The Court cannot permit its orders to be rendered hollow,” she wrote, according to Reuters.

It was planned for US nationals exposed to the virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda to be housed at the Laikipia Air Base near the town of Nanyuki.

However, with Kenya having recorded no infections, the plan sparked protests last month by hundreds of Kenyans against the proposed facility.

Civilians and healthcare workers have expressed anger over the prospect of importing the virus and criticised the Kenyan government’s acceptance of a $13.5m Ebola preparedness contribution from the US as whitewashing the deal.

President William Ruto said he “gave the okay” for the site “because it was an agreement and a partnership with friends who have walked with Kenya for 30, 40 years”.

The court ordered construction to stop after complaints by the Katiba Institute rights group, which argued the centre was being developed secretly and without consultation.

The NGO has demanded details of the deal, including health and biosafety assessments, regulatory approvals and operational protocols.

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Despite the rulings, Duale insisted the facility would proceed, telling parliament earlier this month that the government “will not stop it”.

Duale is due to appear in court on Tuesday for mitigation and sentencing. Contempt of court carries a maximum fine of 200,000 shillings ($1,500), and/or six months in jail.

The Ebola outbreak was confirmed in DRC in May. It led to 896 confirmed cases and at least 232 deaths as of June 17, according to the World Health Organization.

Uganda – which neighbours Kenya – has reported 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

At least 75 healthcare workers in DRC have contracted the virus, with 17 deaths recorded.

Kenyan doctors and medical professionals have been especially outspoken about the proposed Nanyuki site, arguing it would threaten the country’s already -fragile health system.