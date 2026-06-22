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LIVE: UK PM Keir Starmer expected to announce his resignation 

22 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street

Video Duration 00 minutes 59 seconds play-arrow00:59

Starmer faces growing pressure as Labour unrest deepens after by-election setback

Published On 22 Jun 202622 Jun 2026

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to deliver a televised statement amid media reports he plans to step down.
  • Starmer has come under mounting pressure from his own Labour Party following the decisive by-election win by his rival, Andy Burnham, to claim a parliamentary seat in North West England.

 

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