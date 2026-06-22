World News
LIVE: UK PM Keir Starmer expected to announce his resignation
22 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 22 Jun 202622 Jun 2026
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to deliver a televised statement amid media reports he plans to step down.
- Starmer has come under mounting pressure from his own Labour Party following the decisive by-election win by his rival, Andy Burnham, to claim a parliamentary seat in North West England.
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