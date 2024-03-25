National Rivers and Forests affected by dry season

Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence says the dry season has had an impact on the Nations Rivers and forests.

Providence was speaking on NBC Radio recently, as part of activities to observe International Day of Forests which was observed on Thursday March 21st.

He said the forests play an important role in the storage of water.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/DRY-SEASON-AND-RIVERS.mp3

Providence also raised concern about fishing in the Nations Rivers and streams during the dry season.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/RIVER-FISHING.mp3