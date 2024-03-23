New science labs to be commissioned at two secondary schools

With funding from the Republic of China, two new science laboratories will soon be commissioned at two secondary schools here.

Signing ceremonies for the Labs were held on Monday at the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School and the West St. George Secondary School.

Speaking at the ceremony in Troumaca, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, restated Taiwan’s support in facilitating improvements in many areas of development in SVG.

Meanwhile … Minister of Education Curtis King encouraged the students to make full use of the opportunities provided by the Ministry.

And … Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James welcomes the partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan in promoting development in the education sector.

The Troumaca Laboratory will be built at a cost of 28-thousand US dollars and 77-thousand US dollars will be allocated to the lab at the West St George Secondary School.