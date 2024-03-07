Passports and Immigration Department relocated to facilitate repair work

The Passports and Immigration Department is reminding Vincentians of its relocation to the building which previously housed the First St. Vincent Bank.

Head of the Department, Beverly Walker issued the reminder while speaking on NBC Radio this week.

Walker said the relocation was done to facilitate repair works.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PID-RELOCATION.mp3

Walker also highlighted some of the progress made over the years with regards to this county’s passport.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PID-PROGRESS.mp3

 