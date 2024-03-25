PM Gonsalves appeals for outstanding Coroner’s Inquest to be dealt with

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made another appeal for more efforts to be made to deal with outstanding Coroner’s Inquest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Wednesday the Prime Minister said the relevant bodies must work to ensure progress is made in this regard.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CORONERS-INQUEST.mp3

The Prime Minister said there must be a judicial pronouncement on the circumstances in which the victims died.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/CORONERS-INQUEST1.mp3