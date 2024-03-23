Prime Minister provides update on situation in Haiti

While some progress is being made on the situation in Haiti there are still challenges to putting together the presidential council.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves gave a brief report on Haiti on NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held another emergency meeting on the situation.

In recent weeks the situation in Haiti has been deteriorating with gangs joining forces to siege the capital of Port-Au-Prince.

On March 11th former Haitian President Ariel Henry resigned and since then the United Nations has said that Haiti is on the brink of famine.

