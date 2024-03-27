Sandals to host soft opening today

A Ribbon cutting ceremony will be held today to mark the soft opening of Sandals Resort St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The more than 300-room resort at Buccament is the newest Sandals resort in the Caribbean.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan is among several dignitaries scheduled to attend the opening ceremony which begins at 11 this morning.

There will be addresses from several officials including the Executive Chairman Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been providing steady employment for Vincentian nationals residents and is expected to be one of the largest private sector employers in the country.