Significant work is being done on the road network
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a significant amount of work is being done on the road network, despite the grievances by some Mini Bus Operators.

The Prime Minister spoke about the issue while speaking on Radio this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/BRAGSA-ROADS1.mp3

Meanwhile,  Chief Executive Officer of the Building Roads and General Services Authority, Kem Bartholomew provided an update on some of the ongoing projects by BRAGSA.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/BRAGSA-ROADS2.mp3

 