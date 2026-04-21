U.S., China Tensions Rise Over Bahamas Hospital Project 

News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Tues. April 21, 2026: Tensions between the United States and China are intensifying in the Caribbean, with The Bahamas emerging at the center of a growing geopolitical divide over infrastructure, investment, and national sovereignty.

The latest flashpoint comes as the U.S. Department of State moves to expand American investment in Caribbean infrastructure, including a $10 million initiative to support resilient port development across the region. At the same time, U.S. officials have raised concerns over The Bahamas’ decision to move forward with a major hospital project financed through a loan agreement with China’s Export-Import Bank.

U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas Herschel Walker publicly questioned the terms of the deal on Sunday, warning that placing financing under Chinese law and jurisdiction on Bahamian soil could have implications for national sovereignty.

“We are disappointed to see this project move forward so quickly when fundamental concerns about the terms of the deal remain unaddressed,” Walker said. He added that the United States remains willing to assist The Bahamas in securing alternative financing options that align with international standards and reduce long-term risks.

The Bahamas government, however, has defended its decision, stating that it engaged with the United States over a three-year period in search of financing but did not receive a proposal that met the scale or urgency required for the project. Officials emphasized that the $195 million agreement with China is intended to address critical healthcare needs, including the construction of a 200-bed hospital in New Providence. The Bahamas and China signed a framework agreement in July 2025 for a new specialty hospital in New Providence, with the project primarily funded by a US$195 million loan from the Chinese Export-Import (EXIM) Bank. China Railway Construction Company is the main contractor for the project, with a planned 50/50 labor split between Chinese and Bahamian workers.

China has also pushed back against U.S. concerns, describing the project in February as a “livelihood initiative” designed to improve public health and well-being in The Bahamas, while rejecting suggestions of geopolitical influence. The Chinese Embassy stated that its cooperation with The Bahamas is based on mutual respect and does not target any third party.

The dispute highlights a broader competition between the United States and China for influence in the Caribbean, particularly in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and security.

Adding to the regional focus, the U.S. State Department yesterday, April 20th, convened a roundtable with Caribbean port authorities and maritime industry leaders to strengthen trade, tourism, and infrastructure resilience through increased private-sector investment. During the roundtable, the State Department announced plans to provide $10 million in programming to support resilient Caribbean port infrastructure through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, according to a statement last night. “The United States looks forward to continued collaboration with Caribbean partners and further strengthening our economic ties across our region,” the statement added.

For Caribbean nations, the developments underscore the delicate balance between securing critical development financing and maintaining sovereignty amid competing global interests. As both global powers deepen their engagement in the region, countries like The Bahamas are increasingly navigating complex decisions that could shape their economic and strategic future.