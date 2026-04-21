SVG Confirms Continued Diplomatic Ties with Taiwan 

An image featuring Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble. Photo credit: Agency for Public Information (API).

By S.Browne and A. Sam. Updated 5:51 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed that it will maintain its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, gave the confirmation in Parliament while

responding to a question from Opposition Senator Keisal Peters.

“The short answer really is yes,” the minister said when asked whether the government intends to maintain relations with Taiwan.

He noted that the two countries will mark 45 years of diplomatic relations in August 2026 and said St. Vincent and the Grenadines expects to participate in anniversary activities.

As part of efforts to deepen relations between both countries and to begin activities to commemorate 45 years of diplomatic relations, the Taiwanese Navy visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines last week.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines officially established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) on August 15, 1981. This long-standing partnership has lasted over 40 years, characterized by cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

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