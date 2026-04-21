Pastor’s wife killed; villagers report threats from “crazy man” 

An image of the deceased and the area of the crime scene.

By Admin. Updated 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A woman identified as the wife of a pastor was found dead earlier today at her home in Diamond, prompting concern among residents who say they had recent encounters with a man they describe as behaving erratically.

The deceased has been identified as Prophetess Roseclair Williams, 60, the wife of Pastor Leon Williams.

Police report that that her body was discovered on her property this afternoon with several stab wounds on her body. Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death.

Residents in the community allege that, prior to the incident, a man had been acting in a manner they considered unusual and, in some cases, threatening. Some individuals claim they were confronted by the same individual earlier on Tuesday.

According to villagers, neighbours reported hearing the woman crying out for help, after which a man was allegedly seen running from the yard.

On social media, one woman wrote, “That could have been me this morning,” as she recounted an encounter with a man at a supermarket in Diamond. Another stated, “You could have kill [sic] me or do something to me this morning, but you end up killing someone I knew … Ik u wasnt normal for awhile especially after ur mother death”.

Residents also reported that a man behaving similarly had entered Randy’s Supermarket earlier and taken a Guinness from a cooler without paying.

Police have not confirmed whether the individual mentioned by residents is connected to the death, and investigations are ongoing.

This incident comes weeks after another act of violence in the same community. On Good Friday, 3 April, a pastor identified only by the surname Browne was shot in the foot by an intruder after responding to banging at his door during early morning prayers. He was treated in hospital and later discharged.

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