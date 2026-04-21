SVG Commits US$100,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Cuba 

An image featuring Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble. Photo credit: Agency for Public Information (API).

By S.Browne. Updated 2:56 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has committed US$100,000 in humanitarian assistance to Cuba, as part of ongoing regional support efforts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, made the announcement in Parliament while responding to a question from Opposition Senator Keisal Peters.

When asked to provide a timeframe for the contribution, Minister Bramble said: “The Government of Mexico has offered to sort of assist with the logistics between CARICOM and Mexico, so to a large extent the time frame would depend on that. But in terms of the monies that are available immediately, we just have to go through the logistics and have that where it should be.”

He said the financial commitment follows discussions among CARICOM heads of government in St. Kitts, where regional leaders agreed on a coordinated approach to providing continued assistance to Cuba.

He also emphasized that support for Cuba will continue beyond the current assistance. “This is not the end of our commitment and support that we will give to the people of Cuba,” he said.

Addressing the situation of Vincentian students in Cuba, the minister highlighted the role of the country’s diplomatic mission. “Ambassador Jackson, who has recently taken up her position in Cuba, has been doing a wonderful job interacting with our students in particular, because we know our students are particularly challenged,” he said.

“She has been providing regular reports and updates, and I want to assure particularly the parents of those students that this government stands ready, willing and able to support our students and to continue to give them that reassurance that they’re not alone up there,” he added.

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