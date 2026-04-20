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Local News

Vincentian killed in St. Kitts 

20 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on One News SVG.
Images of the deceased.

By Admin. Updated 9:30 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4). 

A Vincentian national has been killed in the twin island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) said the deceased has been identified as Shamari Baptiste, a 22-year-old national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He resided at Buckley’s Estate, St. Kitts.

Baptiste is originally from Greiggs, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

St. Kitts and Nevis police say Baptiste’s death occurred at the Royal Kingdom Bar in Lime Kiln, St. Kitts, between 1 AM and 2 AM on April 20th, 2026.

“Responding to the scene, Police officers observed a male individual lying motionless on the floor of the bar,” police say.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Baptiste was at the establishment awaiting a food order when he was approached by an armed assailant, who discharged a firearm, striking him in the neck. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” police say in the April 20 press release.

“The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. Investigations into this matter are ongoing and updates will be appropriately issued as they develop. The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to contact the nearest police station or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 707,” police say.

The RSCNPF says it extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by this incident.

Baptiste is the second Vincentian to have been killed in St. Kitts and Nevis within the last decade.

On Wednesday July 13, 2016, a Vincentian national, Samantha Peniston, was murdered just feet from a Police Station. Another Vincentian was charged in connection with the incident.

In February 2010, Vincentian Wesley Trimmingham was shot in the vicinity of a church in Nevis, reportedly after an outing with a friend.

END

 

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