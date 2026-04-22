Cadougan: “Vincy Mas Thrives Despite Poorest Conditions”  EC$270 Million in Remittances: From Transfers to Transformation  Man found dead in Richmond  Lawyer Jomo Thomas says NDP Gov’t proposed amendments are “unwise”  Richland Park SDA Primary Breaks Record in Third Inter-Primary Appearance  Colonarie man dies following altercation with teenager 
World News

UK bill bans anyone born after 2008 from ever buying tobacco 

22 April 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

A new bill approved in the United Kingdom’s legislature will stop people born on or after January 1, 2009 from buying tobacco during their whole lives, as part of a years-long effort by ministers to create a “smoke-free generation”.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill in the House of Commons in 2024, aiming to protect public health and reduce the harm caused by smoking.

list of 3 items

end of list

“This is a historic moment for the nation’s health as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill ends its journey through Parliament,” Streeting said on Tuesday.

“Prevention is better than cure. This reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain. Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm,” he added.

The bill will become law when it receives a royal assent next week. Once it does, ministers will also have new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging. They will also be able to ban nicotine products from being branded and advertised to children.

Vaping will also be prohibited in playgrounds, cars with children inside, outside schools and hospitals, in an effort to expand smoke-free zones across the UK.

Baroness Gillian Merron, parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, told the Lords on Monday: “It is, in fact, the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.”

Advertisement

The smoking ban was first introduced in 2023 by the then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, as he planned to raise the legal age for buying tobacco by a year every year, so that eventually no one could buy tobacco.

The plan was put aside before the 2024 general election, and later revived by the Labour government.

According to The Guardian newspaper, smoking leads to 400,000 hospital admissions and 64,000 deaths a year in England alone and costs the National Health Service (NHS) 3 billion pounds (about $4bn) in treatments for tobacco-related illnesses, such as cancer and heart disease.

Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right Reform UK party, previously promised to repeal the smoking ban if it won the next general election, describing the bill as “plainly idiotic”.

However, the bill was applauded by many health charities and campaign groups across the UK.

“This landmark piece of legislation will transform the nation’s health. A smoke-free future means the tobacco industry will no longer be able to wreak havoc on the lungs of the next generation,” Sarah Sleet, the chief executive of Asthma and Lung UK, said.

 

Support us

Related News

12 April 2026

Iran war: What is happening on day 44 of the US-Iran conflict? 

13 April 2026

Government candidate Wadagni on course to win Benin presidential vote 

14 April 2026

China dismisses Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong 

10 April 2026

‘Neither war nor peace’: What Gaza looks like six months into ‘ceasefire’ 