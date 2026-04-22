US Travel Warning Issued For Trinidad and Tobago

News Americas, PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Mon. April 20, 2026: The United States has renewed its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging travelers to reconsider travel due to ongoing concerns about crime and public safety.

The updated advisory, issued April 13th, comes amid heightened security measures in the twin-island nation following recent violent incidents, including the killing of a municipal police officer in San Fernando.

In response, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has moved to an “elevated operational posture” to support ongoing investigations and national security efforts.

The US State Department advisory also follows the government’s declaration of a nationwide State of Emergency on March 2nd, aimed at addressing a spike in violent criminal activity that authorities say could threaten public safety. Under the State of Emergency, law enforcement agencies have been granted expanded powers, including the ability to arrest individuals on suspicion, conduct searches of properties, and suspend bail for certain offenses.

While officials note that crime levels have declined compared to previous years, concerns remain, particularly in parts of Trinidad. Tobago continues to experience lower crime rates. As of early April 2026, Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing a high-stakes struggle with violent crime, including a reported 92 murders by April 4th, prompting a State of Emergency declared on March 2nd to combat escalating violence. Despite initial reports claiming a sharp decrease in the number, and conflicting reports suggesting a surge in January, the country faced 11 deaths in the first 24 hours of 2026

The U.S. advisory highlights specific areas in Port of Spain where government personnel are restricted from traveling, including Laventille, parts of Charlotte Street, Piccadilly Street, Besson Street, and communities such as Beetham and Sea Lots. Additional restrictions apply at night in areas including downtown Port of Spain, beaches, Fort George, and the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The advisory also warns of a potential risk of terrorist activity, as well as limited access to healthcare services in rural areas across both islands. Travelers are being urged to exercise increased caution, remain aware of their surroundings, avoid displaying signs of wealth, and take additional safety precautions, particularly at night.

Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have emphasized that security operations remain ongoing, and the situation continues to be monitored closely, with the potential for changes to restrictions under the State of Emergency.

The renewed advisory underscores ongoing concerns about safety and security in the Caribbean nation, even as officials continue efforts to stabilize conditions and reduce crime.

The travel advisory comes also on the heels of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar close alignment with U.S. President Donald Trump on security and anti-drug trafficking initiatives. She has supported U.S. military actions in the Caribbean and Venezuela, resulting in meetings, such as at the Shield of the Americas Summit.