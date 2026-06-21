World News
What’s next in the Strait of Hormuz crisis?
21 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Iranian armed forces say they’ve closed the Strait of Hormuz after Israeli attacks on Lebanon – just days after an agreement with the US reopen it.
Disruption to the crucial waterway has had a huge economic impact worldwide.
- list 1 of 4Iran-US launch historic peace talks with 60-day roadmap
- list 2 of 4US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland kick off
- list 3 of 4Iran, US, Israel: Memorandum of misunderstanding?
- list 4 of 4Khamenei’s MoU stance stirs debate as Iran and US meet in Switzerland
end of list
So, what happens next?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Ian Ralby — Senior Fellow at the Center for Maritime Strategy and Associate Fellow with the International Law Programme at Chatham House
Mehran Kamrava — Professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar and Head of the Iranian Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies
Stavros Karamperidis — Associate Professor in Maritime Economics and Head of the Maritime Transport Research Group at the University of Plymouth
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