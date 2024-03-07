A March and Rally will be held tomorrow to celebrate International Women’s Day

Women in Barrouallie and surrounding areas will join students of the Barrouallie Government and Anglican Primary Schools in a March and Rally to observe International Women’s Day tomorrow.

Counsellor at both schools Deon Fraser said the event which is scheduled to begin at 9am will culminate at the Barrouallie Anglican Church where presentations will be made by two speakers.

She said two booths will also be erected to inspire and ensure the health and wellbeing of the women.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/INSPIRATION-BOOTH.mp3

Fraser is encouraging the community to support the activities put on by the school as much can be archived by working together.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WORK-TOGETHER.mp3

Tomorrows joint March and Rally for International Women’s Day is being held with the theme Inspire inclusion using hands and minds.