NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday March 6th 2024

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is appealing to parents and guardians across the country to know what triggers respiratory illnesses in their children or wards and to keep them away from these triggers.

This appeal was made by Pediatrician and Registrar in the Department of Pediatrics at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Joy Walters during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week as the World Pediatric Project (WPP) prepares to host its first Pulmonology Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, commencing on March 10th.

Pulmonology is a branch of medicine that specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases of the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

