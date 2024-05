MR FELIX EDWIN SIMEON CUPID better known as PA-P of Lowmans Windward died on Friday April 19th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 5th at the Lauders Deliverance Baptist Church, Lowmans Windward. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Mac Fun Cemetery.

