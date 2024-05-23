Acting PM says SVG is ready to host the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup

Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Daniel says St Vincent and the Grenadines is ready to welcome cricket fans from across the world to our shores for the upcoming Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

Daniel was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Wednesday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/DANIEL-CRICKET.mp3

The Acting Prime Minister provided an update on the ongoing work at the Arnos Vale Playing field. He noted there are a number of small contractors working to ensure that the facilities are ready for the matches.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/DANIEL-CRICKET-2.mp3