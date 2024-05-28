AIA hosts first ever full scale Emergency Simulation Excercise

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) hosted its First ever full scale Emergency Simulation Exercise last Friday.

Operations Officer at the AIA, Allen Providence tells NBC News, this exercise is a requirement set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which aims to enhance the airport’s preparedness and response capabilities in the event of a disaster.

Providence says the exercise involved a coordinated response from emergency responders, including the police, medical personnel and AIA staff.

Providence says the Emergency Simulation Exercise was a success and it involved a simulated aircraft accident scenario at the airport.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation (ECCA) was present to observe and evaluate the exercise.

 