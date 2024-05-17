American Airlines to expand Services to SVG later this year

American Airlines will commence two new routes to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from December 7th.

According to Minister of Tourism Carlos James, American Airlines will service St Vincent and the Grenadines, once a week from Charlotte, North Carolina, and JFK, New York.

Minister James says the ministry welcomes the news of additional flights to our beautiful island as we continue to increase air access to support the build out of our tourism industry.

The Tourism Minister adds that tourism is undoubtedly the largest contributor to our GDP.

Minister James says that as Minister of Tourism he is humbled to be leading this transformation of our tourism sector.

Adding that, we can’t underscore enough the importance of all our tourism stakeholders in creating the product we call destination Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister thanks everyone for their continued partnership and being a part of this transformation.

