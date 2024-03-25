Arsenal Women defeats Aston Villa Women

Arsenal Women fuelled their chase of the English Women’s Super League title as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa Women 3-1 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England yesterday.

Arsenal Women dominated from start to finish and should have enjoyed a greater reward than their three second-half goals from Victoria Pelova, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Stina Blackstenius.

The victory keeps Arsenal Women 6 points behind the top two, Chelsea Women and Manchester City Women, with only five matches remaining.