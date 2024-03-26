Tourism boost coming to SVG

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves says a tourism boom is coming to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

And in this regard the Minister says that the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been trying to create opportunities for people with vision.

The Finance Minister said that the government for years has been saying as the tourism industry expands there will be more opportunities for persons to make money in the hospitality industry.

