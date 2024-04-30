Parents and Guardians cautioned against abusing their children when disciplining them

Parents and Guardians are being cautioned against abusing their children when disciplining them.

The caution was issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime, Trevor Bailey who says the police continues to work along with the Ministry of National Mobilization to address the issue of Child Abuse.

Assistant Commissioner Bailey said while discipline is very important in the positive upbringing of every child, they should also be allowed to make mistakes as children do while growing up.

Assistant Commissioner Bailey said while children have to be disciplined, parents should know the difference between discipline and abuse.

He says if parents want the best for their children then they must also treat them the best.

Annually April is being observed as Child Abuse and Prevention Month with the theme, “Don’t Let abuse be your child’s story: Make a Change. End child abuse.”