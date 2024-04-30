Strengthening the Agriculture Industry Chain discussed at recent forum

Strengthening the Agricultural Industry Chain, was among issues addressed yesterday during a Forum looking at Challenges and Responses to Agricultural Development in the Caribbean.

The two-day forum is taking place at the Beachcombers Hotel, and is jointly hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

In her address at the opening ceremony, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan spoke to the importance of promoting agricultural development in the country

Secretary General of the International Cooperation and Development Fund, Dr. Chao Cheng Li says Taiwan has been providing technical assistance to Regional Countries for several years.

And, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar highlighted the importance of the forum.

Delegates from the United States; Taiwan; St. Lucia; St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are participating in the forum.

They also looked at Enhancing Agricultural Resilience and Economic Growth through Local Production and Diversified Crops.