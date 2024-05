A packed agenda is on the cards for the next sitting of the House of Assembly on May 9th, 2024.

Speaking on radio yesterday Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained that because of this, the Parliament might run for a few days.

The Prime Minister reiterated that one of the major bills to be debated on the day is the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill 2024.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/NEW-PARL.mp3