MR CYRIL ADOLPHUS BLACKETT better known as BAILEY of New Montrose died on Tuesday May 21st at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Thursday June 13th at the Faith Temple Church, New Montrose. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. There will be live streaming by Spectron Streaming services

