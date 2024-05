Animals, in particular dogs, are the main cause of the flea infestation at the St Vincent Girls High School and the Thomas Saunders Secondary School at Arnos Vale.

Speaking on radio this morning Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the Public Health Department dealt with the matter in a timely fashion that did not cause the schools to be closed for a long period of time.

