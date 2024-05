The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has announced that it is partnering with the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour as part of this year’s Vincymas Launch.

Chairman of the CDC, Ricardo Adams made this announcement during a press briefing which was held today to outline plans for the launch of Vincy Mas 2024.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/VINCY-MAS-LAUNCH-REPORT.mp3