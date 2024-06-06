Bequia Student Aiden Dennie clinches victory in public speaking competition

Bequia student, Aiden Dennie was adjudged the overall winner of the Public Speaking Competition at the Bequia Anglican Primary School on Saturday.

The competition, hosted by the Port Elizabeth Chapter of the Bequia Police Youth Club, was divided into three segments.

In the first round, the participants spoke on the given topic, “Can we normalize childhood, please?” In the second round, they spoke on a topic of their choice, and in the final round, the students had to deliver an impromptu speech.

Azarra Gordon placed second and Kafiya Simmons took the third sport.

Isis Hutchins won the impromptu category, Azarra Gordon captured the Best Chosen Speech, and Aiden Dennie won the Best Given Topic.

Organizers say the competition was keenly contested, and was fully supported by members of the Bequia Community, who donated several valuable prizes to the winners.

The Bequia Police Youth Club expresses profound thanks and gratitude to the participants, their parents, and all the individuals and entities who sponsored the competition and made it a resounding success.

Photo : RSVG Police Force/Facebook