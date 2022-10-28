Blue Diamond Resorts Announces the Reopening of Starfish Saint Lucia

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2022:Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to announce the reopening of their Starfish St. Lucia resort on November 1st, 2022. After a temporary pause to operations, the all-inclusive resort is all set to welcome guests and make them part of an enhanced and thoughtfully designed experience for families, including revamped amenities and the highest quality of service.

“Saint Lucia is a destination that has a lot to offer. We have worked tirelessly to make our guests feel safe and happy to visit our resort with one of the most extensive all-inclusive offerings on the island”, said Gaurav ‘G’ Sindhi, Vice President of Operations – Eastern Caribbean for Blue Diamond Resorts. “We are very excited to have our clients back in paradise and to continue expanding the opportunities for travelers and our teams.”

Nestled on the pristine white-sand shores of Rodney Bay, this 140-room family resort is surrounded by the lush landscapes that Saint Lucia is famous for. Guests staying at Starfish St. Lucia can look forward to comfortable accommodations with either sweeping views of the resort’s gardens or the bay, modernized amenities, a variety of dining options and bars, play area for kids, spa and fitness center at the neighboring resort, as well as exclusive beachfront venues for weddings and honeymoons.

Blue Diamond Resorts, as a hotel management company, continues to expand its property portfolio and with the reopening of Starfish St. Lucia, promises to provide an enhanced experience through top-notch service from its friendly staff that will make every family vacation nothing short of memorable.

If you would like further information or to take advantage of our limited-time reopening offer, visit www.starfishresorts.com/resort/saint-lucia and use the promo code “GRANDREOPENING” when booking before October 31st.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9604915-6627-4b4c-9efa-9a1d8b7c73b2

Blue Diamond Resorts Anuncia la Reapertura de Starfish Saint Lucia

Starfish St. Lucia reabre sus puertas Blue Diamond Resorts se complace en anunciar la reapertura de Starfish St. Lucia el 1 de noviembre 2022.

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCÚN, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2022: Blue Diamond Resorts se complace en anunciar la reapertura de Starfish St. Lucia el 1 de noviembre 2022. Después de una pausa temporal en sus operaciones, el resort todo incluido se encuentra listo para recibir a sus huéspedes e invitarles en una experiencia única y pensada para familias, incluyendo amenidades renovadas y la más alta calidad de servicio.

“Santa Lucía es un destino que tiene mucho que ofrecer. Hemos trabajado incansablemente para que nuestros huéspedes se sientan seguros y felices de visitar nuestro resort con una de las ofertas todo incluido más completas de la isla”, comentó Gaurav ‘G’ Sindhi, Vicepresidente de Operaciones del Caribe del Este para Blue Diamond Resorts. “Estamos muy emocionados de poder tener a nuestros clientes de vuelta en el paraíso y de seguir ampliando las oportunidades para los viajeros y nuestros equipos”.

Ubicado en las prístinas costas de arena blanca de Rodney Bay, este resort familiar de 140 habitaciones está rodeado por los exuberantes paisajes por los que Santa Lucía es famosa. Los huéspedes que se alojen en Starfish St. Lucia podrán disfrutar de cómodas habitaciones con vistas panorámicas a los jardines de la propiedad o de la bahía, servicios modernizados, una variedad de opciones gastronómicas y bares, área de juegos para niños, spa y gimnasio en el resort vecino, así como exclusivas locaciones frente al mar para bodas y lunas de miel.

Blue Diamond Resorts, como empresa de gestión hotelera, continúa ampliando su cartera de propiedades y con la reapertura de Starfish St. Lucia, promete brindar una experiencia mejorada a través de un servicio de primer nivel por parte de su amable personal que hará que todas las vacaciones familiares sean nada menos que memorables.

Si desea obtener más información o aprovechar la oferta de reapertura por tiempo limitado, visite www.starfishresorts.com/es/resort/saint-lucia y use el código de promoción “GRANDREOPENING” al reservar antes del 31 de octubre.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 45 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia solo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia solo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras que Planet Hollywood Adult Scene convertirá sus vacaciones solo para adultos en el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9604915-6627-4b4c-9efa-9a1d8b7c73b2/es