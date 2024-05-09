CARIB Beer/Village Ram 9-A-Side football update

Byera Linkers defeated Coreas Distribution Ballers 4-2 yesterday afternoon in the CARIB Beer/Village Ram 9-A-Side Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals for Byera Linkers were scored by Saied Dabreo, Lenroy Dalzell, Kishon Gonsalves and Skye Horne with a goal each.

Byea Linkers’ Kishon Gonsalves scored an own goal and Akel Jack converted the other goal for Coreas Distribution Ballers.

Today’s match at 4.30 p. m will be between RW Sporting World New Generations and Vultures.