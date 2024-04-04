Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month to be launched tomorrow

The Ministry of National Mobilization, Gender Affairs, and Youth et al, will host a press conference tomorrow to launch activities for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

According to Social Worker in the Child Development Division Camille McIntosh, the launch will highlight activities to be held for the month and provide relevant information about child abuse and its prevention.

McIntosh said that this month the Ministry is trying to create an awareness of child abuse and what can be done to prevent it.

She reminded persons to contact the police or the social development department if they see any signs that a child is being abused.

The theme chosen for this year is “Don’t let abuse be your Child’s Story. Make a change. End child abuse” with a focus on child neglect and abandonment