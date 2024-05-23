Cuban Ambassador vows to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation

Newly appointed Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Carlos Ernesto Rodriguez Etcheverry has pledged to deepen the bilateral relationship and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to the API, the Ambassador said there is a renewed commitment to mutual growth and partnership, setting a promising tone for future collaborations.

The Ambassador stressed that the deep cultural and historical ties between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been instrumental in fostering a strong and enduring relationship.

Highlighting the critical role of Cuban medical missions, Ambassador Rodriquez praised the dedication of Cuban doctors and healthcare professionals who have served in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These missions have significantly contributed to public health improvements in the country.

The Ambassador gave the assurance that these medical missions would not only continue but potentially expand to address critical health needs more effectively including other areas where engineers are needed to improve roads and infrastructure.

He also discussed various scholarship programs and academic exchanges which have allowed Vincentian students to pursue higher education in Cuba.

Looking ahead, the Ambassador outlined several new areas of collaboration, including sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and cultural exchanges. These projects, are aimed at leveraging the unique strengths of each country, promoting sustainable development and resilience in the face of global challenges such as climate change.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to standing alongside St. Vincent and the Grenadines, working together to achieve common goals and improve the quality of life for citizens in both countries.