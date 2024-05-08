CWSA implements rationing measures in response to water supply system risk

The Montreal water supply system is currently under risk and strict water conservation measures are in place for communities supplied by this water system.

So says Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Central Water and Sewage Authority Joan Ryan.

Ryan says the Authority is also closely monitoring the Dallaway water supply system which is currently an orange level.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WATER-WOES.mp3

She says that to maintain strict water conservation measures, the Authority is currently rationing communities that are supplied by the Montreal System.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WATER-WOES1.mp3

Ryan also lists the affected communities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WATER-WOES2.mp3

Photo credit: Joan Ryan