Eight Bills on the order paper for Meeting of Parliament on May 9th

The ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill is among eight bills listed to be dealt with at the Meeting of the House of Assembly tomorrow.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlined the agenda of the Meeting on NBC Radio this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PARLIAMENT-BILLS.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves says a Bill to govern the sale and consumption of alcohol at funeral processions will also be tabled in parliament tomorrow.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PARLIAMENT-BILLS1.mp3

And, according to the Prime Minister, issues relating to stray Dogs will also be dealt with in Parliament tomorrow.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PARLIAMENT-BILLS2.mp3

Twenty questions are listed by the Opposition for oral answers at tomorrow’s Meeting of the House of Assembly.

It is scheduled to begin at 10am tomorrow and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.