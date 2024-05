Flow St. Vincent Limited has launched its Summer Promotion dubbed “Dis is Wi”.

Marketing Manager, Nikala Williams-Rodgers says they are excited about this year’s promotion which runs until August 31st.

She says the promotion underscores the Company’s dedication to connecting people through sports and cultural events.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/DIS-IS-WI.mp3